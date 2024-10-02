A.I.

OpenAI is now worth more than $150 billion

A $6.6 billion funding round makes the company behind ChatGPT one of the three largest venture-backed startups

By
Britney Nguyen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Photo of the right side of Sam Altman as he looks out into the crowd
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman at the APEC CEO Summit on November 16, 2023 in San Francisco, California.
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)
In This Story
MSFT-2.15%NVDA-5.83%SFTBY-9.66%AAPL-5.92%NYT-2.24%

OpenAI’s multibillion-dollar funding round is now complete, giving the artificial intelligence startup a valuation of $157 billion.

Suggested Reading

The 7 most bizarre tourist attractions that are real — and worth visiting
Nvidia's bad day, Microsoft's AI plans, Amazon's TikTok play, and Intel's future: Tech news roundup
Trump tariffs hammer stocks, recession fears rise, Tesla after Elon Musk's DOGE days: Markets news roundup
How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

The 7 most bizarre tourist attractions that are real — and worth visiting
Nvidia's bad day, Microsoft's AI plans, Amazon's TikTok play, and Intel's future: Tech news roundup
Trump tariffs hammer stocks, recession fears rise, Tesla after Elon Musk's DOGE days: Markets news roundup
How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The $6.6 billion raise is one of the largest private investments ever and puts OpenAI among the top three largest startups with venture backing, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter. Elon Musk’s SpaceX and ByteDance, which owns TikTok, are the other two.

Advertisement

Related Content

Sam Altman has an Elon Musk and Donald Trump problem
Elon Musk takes OpenAI and Sam Altman to court over 'Shakespearean' levels of deception

Related Content

Sam Altman has an Elon Musk and Donald Trump problem
Elon Musk takes OpenAI and Sam Altman to court over 'Shakespearean' levels of deception

Thrive Capital, led by Joshua Kushner, reportedly led the funding round. Tech behemoths Microsoft (MSFT-2.15%) and Nvidia (NVDA-5.83%) reportedly backed the round, which included investors such as Khosla Ventures, Altimeter Capital, SoftBank (SFTBY-9.66%), and Abu Dhabi–based MGX. Meanwhile, Apple (AAPL-5.92%), which has a partnership with OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT into its iPhone operating system, recently dropped out of talks to participate in the funding round, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Advertisement

The new funding comes amid a spate of executive resignations and reports that OpenAI is spending more than it’s making. The startup’s monthly revenue reached $300 million in August — up 1,700% from the start of 2023, the New York Times reported. The New York Times (NYT-2.24%) added that OpenAI expects to end the year with $3.7 billion in annual sales, according to financial documents its reporters reviewed. However, the startup also anticipates losing around $5 billion this year due to expenses such as running its AI models and paying employees, according to the review. Next year, OpenAI reportedly expects $11.6 billion in revenue.

Advertisement

OpenAI is also reportedly considering restructuring its nonprofit status to attract investors, the Financial Times previously reported, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter. As OpenAI considers a for-profit structure, CEO Sam Altman has reportedly told employees he doesn’t plan to get a “giant equity stake” in the company. In a meeting, both Altman and Sarah Friar, OpenAI’s chief financial officer, told employees the company’s investors are concerned over Altman not having equity, CNBC reported.