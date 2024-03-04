CVS and Walgreens will soon sell birth control pills over the counter

Daily contraceptive pills will soon be sold at retailers across the U.S. Opill, a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved birth control pill, is said to be coming to pharmacy stores in the near future, The Wall Street Journal reports.
The oral contraceptive pill is made by Dublin, Ireland-based Perrigo, a pharmaceutical company that told the Journal it has already sent Opill to a number of U.S. retailers.
Perrigo has priced the pill at $19.99 for a one-month supply, and $49.99 for a three-month supply. A one-month supply includes 28 tablets.
Opill is considered to be 98% effective if taken every single day at the same time. Opill uses only one hormone, progestin, to prevent pregnancy. After a 28-day supply is completed, a new supply of pills should immediately be started the following day.
Retailers like Walgreens have already begun advertising Opill on its website, under the description “coming soon.”
Matt Blanchette, a CVS Pharmacy spokesperson, said in a statement that Opill will be available at CVS.com and via the CVS Pharmacy app in late March.
“In early April, more than 7,500 CVS Pharmacy stores will offer Opill,” Blanchette said. “For added privacy and convenience, customers will be able to choose same-day delivery or buy online and pick-up in store.”
Last week, CVS and Walgreens said they would soon start selling mifepristone, a key medication for abortion that has to be taken within the first 10 weeks of pregnancy, with a prescription. The phased rollout by the pharmacy retail giants will start as early as this week, with Walgreens poised to go first.