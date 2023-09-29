Orosur Mining: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Orosur Mining Inc. (OROXF) on Friday reported a loss of $1.6 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $1.8 million, or 1 cent per share.

