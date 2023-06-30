Make business better.™️
Send us a tip!Shop
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Make business better.™️
Economics
CHART OF THE DAY

Overstock is changing its name to Bed Bath & Beyond

Shares of Overstock jumped more than 15% after it purchased the bankrupt retailer

By
Clarisa Diaz
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Bed Bath & Beyond sign
Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images (Getty Images)

E-commerce giant Overstock.com is changing its name to Bed Bath & Beyond, after winning court approval to buy the bankrupt retailer and its assets this week. The sale includes the brand’s name, online domain, and loyalty program for $21.5 million. Bed Bath & Beyond filed for bankruptcy earlier in the year, and its retail stores throughout the US will all shut down by the end of summer.

Watch
Quartz Smart Investing: Elyse Ausenbagh Part 2
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Are we in a bull market or a bear market for stocks?
Wednesday 2:28PM
Is it time to sell your tech stocks?
June 21, 2023

Following the news that Overstock is renaming, its share price jumped by more than 15%. That increase put shares at around $29 as of June 29, roughly the same price as a year ago. The company saw a surge during the covid pandemic in 2021, when its stock topped $100, thanks to the rise of online shopping after many stores closed.

Advertisement


A new life for Bed Bath & Beyond online

While Bed Bath & Beyond retail stores shuttered across the country, customers could still buy items online. Overstock’s purchase offers the chance to extend the brand’s e-commerce presence. The e-commerce market has plenty of room to grow: Morgan Stanley projects that it could swell from $3.3 trillion today to $5.4 trillion in 2026. Factors driving that expansion include better logistics and more mobile device ownership.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Overstock’s revamped brand will offer better deals than the former Bed Bath & Beyond, according to its CEO, Jonathan Johnson. Overstock, which already had about five million online customers, now has another 10 million from Bed Bath & Beyond.

Related stories:

Overstock.com’s winning bid gives Bed Bath & Beyond an online-only lease of life

How Bed Bath & Beyond lost the fight to stave off bankruptcy

What will it take for companies to trust AI chatbots with sensitive data?