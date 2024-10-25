Ozempic and Alzheimer's, 23andMe's crisis, and Novo Nordisk wants a crackdown: Pharma news roundup

A new study found a link between Novo Nordisk’s blockbuster drug Ozempic and a reduced risk of Alzheimer’s disease. 23andMe, the company that popularized consumer genetic testing, could soon be delisted from the Nasdaq. And Novo Nordisk is asking the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to bar compounding pharmacies from making off-brand versions of semaglutide, the active ingredient in its blockbuster weight loss and diabetes medications.

Check out those stories and more pharmaceutical news highlights from this week.