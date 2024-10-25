How Nike’s new CEO plans to revive the struggling sportswear giant

Ozempic and Alzheimer's, 23andMe's crisis, and Novo Nordisk wants a crackdown: Pharma news roundup

Pharma

Ozempic and Alzheimer's, 23andMe's crisis, and Novo Nordisk wants a crackdown: Pharma news roundup

Plus, Walmart kicks off same-day prescription delivery, and the pill form of Ozempic is linked to lower heart attack risk

Bruce Gil
Image for article titled Ozempic and Alzheimer&#39;s, 23andMe&#39;s crisis, and Novo Nordisk wants a crackdown: Pharma news roundup
Graphic: Images: Justin Sullivan / Staff, Steve Christo - Corbis / Contributor, UCG / Contributor, NurPhoto

A new study found a link between Novo Nordisk’s blockbuster drug Ozempic and a reduced risk of Alzheimer’s disease. 23andMe, the company that popularized consumer genetic testing, could soon be delisted from the Nasdaq. And Novo Nordisk is asking the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to bar compounding pharmacies from making off-brand versions of semaglutide, the active ingredient in its blockbuster weight loss and diabetes medications.

Check out those stories and more pharmaceutical news highlights from this week.

The crisis at 23andMe, explained

The crisis at 23andMe, explained

A sign is posted in front of the 23andMe headquarters on February 01, 2024 in Sunnyvale, California.
A sign is posted in front of the 23andMe headquarters on February 01, 2024 in Sunnyvale, California.
Image: Justin Sullivan / Staff (Getty Images)

23andMe (ME), the company that popularized consumer genetic testing, is facing significant financial and leadership challenges as it approaches the possibility of being delisted from the Nasdaq.

Ozempic may cut the risk of Alzheimer's disease, study says

Ozempic may cut the risk of Alzheimer’s disease, study says

Ozempic is medicine for adults with type 2 diabetes that along with diet and exercise may improve blood sugar. While some doctors are prescribing it "off label" for weight loss.
Ozempic is medicine for adults with type 2 diabetes that along with diet and exercise may improve blood sugar. While some doctors are prescribing it “off label” for weight loss.
Image: Steve Christo - Corbis / Contributor (Getty Images)

Novo Nordisk’s blockbuster drug Ozempic (NVO) is linked to yet another health benefit. This time, it may be lowering the risk of Alzheimer’s disease. People who are prescribed semaglutide — the active ingredient in Ozempic and Wegovy — as a treatment for type 2 diabetes may have a reduced risk of Alzheimer’s disease, according to a new study published Thursday in the scientific journal Alzheimer’s & Dementia.

Ozempic maker Novo Nordisk calls for a crackdown

Ozempic maker Novo Nordisk calls for a crackdown

Still life of Wegovy an injectable prescription weight loss medicine that has helped people with obesity. It should be used with a weight loss plan and physical activity.
Still life of Wegovy an injectable prescription weight loss medicine that has helped people with obesity. It should be used with a weight loss plan and physical activity.
Image: UCG / Contributor (Getty Images)

Ozempic maker Novo Nordisk (NVO) is asking the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to prohibit compounding pharmacies from making off-brand versions of semaglutide, the active ingredient in its blockbuster weight loss and diabetes medications. The Danish pharma giant argued in documents submitted to the agency this week that the drug is too complex for pharmacies to make safely.

Walmart is taking on Amazon with prescription delivery: What it means for CVS and Walgreens

Walmart is taking on Amazon with prescription delivery: What it means for CVS and Walgreens

Image for article titled Ozempic and Alzheimer&#39;s, 23andMe&#39;s crisis, and Novo Nordisk wants a crackdown: Pharma news roundup
Image: NurPhoto (Getty Images)

Competition in the pharmacy sector is heating up as Walmart announces it will offer same-day prescription delivery. The move comes as traditional pharmacies such as CVS and Walgreens wrestle with store closures and fierce competition for market share.

The pill form of Ozempic may reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes, study says

The pill form of Ozempic may reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes, study says

Image for article titled Ozempic and Alzheimer&#39;s, 23andMe&#39;s crisis, and Novo Nordisk wants a crackdown: Pharma news roundup
Image: Steve Christo - Corbis / Contributor (Getty Images)

The pill version of Novo Nordisk’s (NVO) blockbuster drug Ozempic was found to cut the risk of heart attacks, strokes, and other cardiovascular events in a late-stage clinical trial.

I'm a pharmacist. Knockoff Ozempic and similar products have serious hidden risks 

I’m a pharmacist. Knockoff Ozempic and similar products have serious hidden risks 

Semaglutide (GLP-1) weight-loss drug Wegovy, made by pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk, which are designed to treat type 2 diabetes, but are widely known for their effect on weight loss.
Semaglutide (GLP-1) weight-loss drug Wegovy, made by pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk, which are designed to treat type 2 diabetes, but are widely known for their effect on weight loss.
Photo: James Manning/PA Image (Getty Images)

In just a few years, brand-name injectable drugs such as Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro and Zepbound have rocketed to fame as billion-dollar annual sellers for weight loss as well as to control blood sugar levels and reduce the risk of heart disease. Despite the soaring demand and limited supply of these drugs, there are no generic versions available. As a result, nonbrand alternatives that can be purchased with or without a prescription are flooding the market. Yet these products come with real risks to consumers.

