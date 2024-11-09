A stronger Ozempic, a Boeing supplier in trouble, and a simpler Starbucks: Business news roundup

When Brian Niccol took over as CEO of Starbucks (SBUX) in September, he wasted no time in identifying one key problem: Getting coffee.



“Sometimes you just want a brewed cup of coffee really quick,” Niccol told the Wall Street Journal (NWSA).

That simple yet powerful mantra is driving Niccol’s plan to return Starbucks to its roots – offering a smoother, faster, and more enjoyable coffee experience for customers. Niccol made it clear during the company’s earnings call on Oct. 30 that his goal is for Starbucks to serve beverages in under four minutes.

