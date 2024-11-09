Ford CEO warns of ‘chaos’ in the auto industry — Here’s what it means for investors
A stronger Ozempic, a Boeing supplier in trouble, and a simpler Starbucks: Business news roundup

Business News

A stronger Ozempic, a Boeing supplier in trouble, and a simpler Starbucks: Business news roundup

Plus, what Trump's election win means for stocks, the economy, and trade

Image for article titled A stronger Ozempic, a Boeing supplier in trouble, and a simpler Starbucks: Business news roundup
Image: NurPhoto / Contributor (Getty Images), timnewman (Getty Images), NurPhoto / Contributor (Getty Images), Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group (Getty Images), Photo: David Ryder (Getty Images), Jason Redmond/AFP (Getty Images), Win McNamee (Getty Images), DIMA GAVRYSH (AP)
A new stronger Ozempic is coming. Here’s what to know

Novo Nordisk (NVO) teased some new details about a potential Ozempic successor during a call with investors Tuesday.

The Danish pharma giant fielded several questions from interested analysts about its next-gen GLP-1 medication CagriSema, regarding its efficacy, safety, and supply chain.

A new weight loss pill outperformed Novo Nordisk’s version

Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) released new clinical trial data on Sunday for its experimental weight-loss drugs, which include a highly anticipated oral pill.

A key Boeing supplier has ‘substantial doubt’ it can stay in business

A major Boeing (BA) supplier is worried it won’t be able to continue as a business for much longer. Fuselage builder Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) worries it won’t have enough cash to continue operations. 

A new weight loss drug could beat Ozempic’s side effect problem

The Denmark-based drug maker Zealand Pharma said Tuesday that its experimental weight-loss drug could help patients lose pounds with fewer side effects than current anti-obesity medications on the market.

‘Sometimes you just want a brewed cup of coffee really quick,’ new Starbucks CEO says

When Brian Niccol took over as CEO of Starbucks (SBUX) in September, he wasted no time in identifying one key problem: Getting coffee.

“Sometimes you just want a brewed cup of coffee really quick,” Niccol told the Wall Street Journal (NWSA).

That simple yet powerful mantra is driving Niccol’s plan to return Starbucks to its roots – offering a smoother, faster, and more enjoyable coffee experience for customers. Niccol made it clear during the company’s earnings call on Oct. 30 that his goal is for Starbucks to serve beverages in under four minutes.

What Donald Trump’s election win means for stocks, the economy, and trade

With former President Donald Trump’s election victory, the United States is preparing for a new administration and a new approach to the world.

While it was still unclear Wednesday morning whether the House will remain under Republican control, Trump’s party has won both the White House and a potentially sizeable majority in the Senate. If the House stays red — as seemed increasingly likely Wednesday morning — Trump will begin his new administration with a trifecta, giving him an easier path toward enacting his bevy of campaign promises.

7 chains offering free food for Veterans Day

Veterans Day is Monday, November 11 and many stores and restaurants are offering discounts and deals to those who served as a way to say thanks.

Here’s a list of some of the major chains where veterans and active duty military members can get free meals on Monday.

How Nvidia chips are revolutionizing data centers

Northern Data Group acquired Nvidia’s H200 GPUs and was one of 11 sovereign AI funds to have access to Nvidia’s powerful Blackwell chip

AI will help us live longer, Northern Data exec says

Rosanne Kincaid-Smith, COO of Northern Data Group, told Quartz that artificial intelligence has the potential to completely revolutionize the healthcare sector

