Healthcare companies including Ro and Eli Lilly are introducing online supply trackers to help patients navigate ongoing GLP-1 drug shortages. Moderna says it is in talks about receiving U.S. government funding for its bird flu vaccine trial. Merck said that it is acquiring Eyebiotech (EyeBio) for $3 billion, as the company tries to diversify beyond its best-selling cancer drug Keytruda.

Check out those stories and more pharmaceutical news highlights from this week.