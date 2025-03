Collectively, the top 10 blockbuster drugs of 2023 generated over $131 billion in sales last year. Looking closer at these figures provides insight into the shifting landscape of the pharmaceutical industry, including the rise of weight loss drugs, the fall of COVID-19 vaccines, and what happens when the patent for the top-selling drug for nearly a decade expires.

Here are the top 10 best-selling, brand-name drugs of 2023, as calculated by Fierce Pharma.