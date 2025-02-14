PetVivo Holdings Inc. (PETV) reports earnings

In This Story PETV +8.75%

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (PETV+8.75% ) has submitted its Form 10-Q filing for the quarterly period ended December 31, 2024.

The filing reports revenues of $583,313 for the quarter, a slight decrease from $595,891 in the same quarter of the previous year. Revenues were primarily derived from sales of the company's Spryng™ product to distributors and veterinary clinics.

Cost of sales for the quarter was $61,497, remaining relatively constant compared to $62,569 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Operating expenses totaled $2,280,221, a decrease from $2,666,946 in the previous year. This reduction was primarily due to decreased general and administrative expenses and sales and marketing expenses.

The company reported an operating loss of $1,758,405 for the quarter, compared to $2,133,624 in the previous year, reflecting cost-cutting measures.

Other income for the quarter was $1,367, down from $383,776 in the previous year, which included a gain from extinguishment of payables.

Net loss for the quarter was $1,757,038, or $0.09 per share, compared to a net loss of $1,749,848, or $0.12 per share, in the previous year.

For the nine months ended December 31, 2024, revenues were $907,783, slightly down from $920,440 in the previous year. Operating expenses for the period were $6,788,008, down from $8,795,338.

The company reported a net loss of $5,979,594 for the nine months, compared to $8,304,578 in the previous year. The decrease in net loss was attributed to reductions in operating expenses.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. continues to focus on the commercialization of its Spryng™ product and is exploring additional capital raising opportunities to support its operations.

The company’s financial position as of December 31, 2024, included current assets of $1,226,829 and current liabilities of $2,936,314, resulting in a working capital deficit of $1,709,485.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the PetVivo Holdings Inc. quarterly 10-Q report dated February 14, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.