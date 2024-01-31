Peugeot cars will soon use ChatGPT to talk to drivers

More automakers want you to talk to your car.

French carmaker Stellantis said it will be incorporating ChatGPT into the voice assistants of Peugeot cars and vans, following automakers like Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz in integrating the AI chatbot with its vehicles.

ChatGPT will be used in all Peugeot cars, including the new e-3008 model, and small commercial vehicles, Jerome Micheron, the company’s product director, said in a press call Jan. 30. The automaker plans to launch a pilot version of the ChatGPT service, which will be able to connect to vehicle controls and answer general or navigation-related questions via conversation.

The ChatGPT feature will be available in France, Britain, Germany, Italy, and Spain. Stellantis said it plans to make the service standard equipment this year.

Mercedes and TomTom are already using ChatGPT

Last year, Mercedes was one of the first automakers to announce that it would be piloting ChatGPT in its vehicles. In addition to being able to ask for sports and weather updates, the software encouraged Mercedes drivers to make more obscure requests, like suggestions for a new dinner recipe, while in transit.

Meanwhile, GPS maker TomTom and Microsoft have partnered to develop an AI-powered conversational assistant, where drivers can converse naturally with their vehicle to ask about specific stops along their route or turn up the temperature.

Cars store a lot of data on drivers—even more than the smart home devices

Auto manufacturers collect an enormous amount of lot of data on drivers and passengers—and according to a Sept. 2023 privacy report from Mozilla, nearly every modern car shares or sells it. That data doesn’t just include details like mileage and geolocation—cars are also picking up and selling information about passengers, nearby pedestrians, and more, often to data brokers. With ChatGPT installed in vehicles, more data-sourcing opportunities will likely abound.