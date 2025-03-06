Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAT) reports earnings

In This Story PHAT -11.51%

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAT-11.51% ) has submitted its 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The filing details the company's focus on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases, with an emphasis on their approved products VOQUEZNA, VOQUEZNA TRIPLE PAK, and VOQUEZNA DUAL PAK, which contain vonoprazan, a novel potassium-competitive acid blocker.

Vonoprazan, developed by Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, has shown rapid and durable effects and is approved in multiple regions including Asia and Latin America. Phathom in-licensed the U.S., European, and Canadian rights from Takeda in 2019.

The U.S. FDA approved VOQUEZNA TRIPLE PAK and VOQUEZNA DUAL PAK in May 2022 and VOQUEZNA in November 2023 for various indications related to gastroesophageal reflux disease and H. pylori infection.

Phathom launched these products in the U.S. in late 2023 and has reported strong demand, with over 300,000 prescriptions filled by February 2025.

The company is evaluating commercial partnerships in Europe and Canada and is exploring additional indications and formulations for vonoprazan.

Phathom has been granted qualified infectious disease product designations by the FDA, extending exclusivity for vonoprazan-based products.

The filing outlines Phathom's financial performance, including a net loss of $334.3 million for 2024, and highlights the company's strategy to achieve profitability through the commercialization of its products and potential new market entries.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 6, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.