Post Holdings Inc. (POST) reports earnings

Post Holdings Inc. (POST+6.32% ) has submitted its 10-Q filing for the quarterly period ended December 31, 2024.

The filing reports net sales of $1,974.7 million, a slight increase from $1,965.9 million in the same period the previous year. The increase was driven by higher net sales in the Foodservice segment, offset by declines in Post Consumer Brands, Refrigerated Retail, and Weetabix segments.

Operating profit for the quarter was $214.1 million, up from $209.3 million in the prior year period. This increase was attributed to lower general corporate expenses and higher segment profit in the Foodservice segment.

Interest expense, net, increased to $84.1 million from $78.1 million, due to higher average outstanding debt and a higher weighted-average interest rate.

The company reported a net loss of $5.8 million related to the redemption of its 5.625% senior notes, compared to a gain of $3.1 million in the prior year period from the partial repurchase of 4.50% senior notes.

Net earnings for the quarter were $113.3 million, up from $88.1 million in the previous year, with an effective income tax rate of 22.1%, compared to 24.4% in the prior year period.

Cash provided by operating activities was $310.4 million, a significant increase from $174.4 million in the previous year, driven by favorable timing of payments and larger inventory cash inflows.

Cash used in investing activities was $128.3 million, primarily for capital expenditures, compared to $333.8 million in the prior year, which included acquisition-related payments.

Cash used in financing activities was $94.2 million, reflecting the issuance of $600.0 million in senior notes and redemption of $464.9 million in senior notes, along with share repurchases.

Post Holdings anticipates continued volatility in its egg supply due to avian influenza outbreaks and inflationary pressures on input costs, which may impact future results.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Post Holdings Inc. quarterly 10-Q report dated February 7, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.