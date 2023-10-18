PPG Industries: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $426 million.

On a per-share basis, the Pittsburgh-based company said it had net income of $1.79. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were $2.07 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.95 per share.

The paint and coatings maker posted revenue of $4.64 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.62 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, PPG Industries expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.44 to $1.50. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.33.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.58 to $7.64 per share.

