PPlus Tr GSC-2 Tr Ctf Fltg Rate (PYT) reports earnings

In This Story PYT 0.00%

PPlus Tr GSC-2 Tr Ctf Fltg Rate (PYT0.00% ) has submitted its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 filing.

Waymo is sending its robotaxis to Washington, D.C. Here's what to know CC Share Subtitles Off

English Waymo is sending its robotaxis to Washington, D.C. Here's what to know

The filing indicates that the PPLUS Trust Certificates Series GSC-2 are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the trading symbol PYT. The Trust Certificates are represented by physical certificates registered in the name of Cede & Co., the nominee of the Depository Trust Company.

The report outlines various risk factors associated with the investment in trust certificates, such as the potential for early redemption of underlying securities, swap agreement termination, and the creditworthiness of the underlying securities issuer and guarantor.

Advertisement

The filing notes that the trust has no significant assets other than the underlying securities, the underlying securities guarantee, and the swap agreement. Payments or distributions on the trust certificates depend on these assets.

Advertisement

The report discusses the possibility of the underlying securities issuer deferring interest payments, which could affect the market price of the underlying securities and the trust certificates.

Advertisement

The filing also mentions that the interest rate on the trust certificates is capped at 8.00%, which may impact the market value of the trust certificates as interest rates rise.

The report includes a section on controls and procedures, stating that the registrant has procedures in place to ensure timely filing of future Exchange Act reports.

Advertisement

The filing incorporates by reference various documents related to the underlying securities, including reports filed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. with the SEC.

The report concludes with a list of exhibits, including certifications and reports from independent accountants PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP and KPMG LLP.

Advertisement

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the PPlus Tr GSC-2 Tr Ctf Fltg Rate annual 10-K report dated March 25, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.