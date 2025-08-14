If you've ever looked up ways to improve digestion, you may have stumbled upon the term "gut health." More and more research is exploring the unique impact that gut health has on bodily functions, from nutrient absorption to immune system strength. But with all the chatter, it’s easy to get lost — especially when terms such as "prebiotics" and "probiotics" are thrown around like they’re interchangeable.

Spoiler alert: they’re not the same thing.

Although both play important roles in maintaining a balanced gut environment, they work in different ways. In this article, we’ll break down what prebiotics and probiotics actually are, where you can find them, and how they may support your health.

What are probiotics? Before we unpack what probiotics are, it's important to understand the "gut microbiome." Put simply, this refers to a community of trillions of microbes that live in your digestive tract. While the idea of microbes inside our bodies might not seem appealing, many of them are actually good for us. Healthy microbes and bacteria may help support smooth digestion, regulate the immune system, and even improve mood and mental health.

But what happens if this delicate ecosystem is disrupted? A loss of healthy bacteria can trigger dysbiosis, or an unhealthy gut microbiome, leading to digestive issues and a weakened immune system. That's where probiotics come in.

Probiotics are live microorganisms (mainly bacteria and some yeasts) that may help restore or maintain the gut microbiome balance, especially after illness or stress. Common sources of probiotics include:

Yogurt

Kefir

Sauerkraut

Tempeh

Miso

Kombucha

Pickles It's worth noting that probiotics don't work alone. To thrive, they need the help of prebiotics.

What are prebiotics? Prebiotics are a type of dietary fiber that your body can't digest. Fortunately, your gut microbes are more than happy to digest them for you. If probiotics are the friendly bacteria in your gut, prebiotics are essentially their favorite snack. Prebiotics pass straight through the digestive system, acting as fuel for the bacteria in your gut.

By feeding the good bacteria, prebiotics may help create a healthier, more balanced gut environment. You can find them naturally in a variety of plant-based foods, including:

Garlic

Onions

Leeks

Asparagus

Bananas

Oats

Apples Key differences between prebiotics and probiotics Because prebiotics and probiotics both support gut health, they often get mixed up. However, they're two very different things. A helpful analogy is to think of your gut like a garden — probiotics are the seeds, and prebiotics are the fertilizers that help those seeds grow. Here are some key differences:

Probiotics Live microorganisms (such as certain bacteria and yeasts) that may add to the population of healthy microbes in your gut

May help balance your gut microbiome directly

Found in fermented foods, including yogurt, kimchi, and tempeh Prebiotics Non-digestible fibers that feed and support the healthy microbes already living in your gut

Create a gut environment where probiotics can thrive

Found in plant-based foods such as onions, garlic, and apples Potential health benefits of prebiotics and probiotics When it comes to gut health, prebiotics and probiotics may work best as a team. Together, they may offer the following benefits:

Better digestion: When your gut microbes are well-fed and balanced, they can help keep food moving smoothly through the digestive tract.

When your gut microbes are well-fed and balanced, they can help keep food moving smoothly through the digestive tract. Improved nutrient absorption: A thriving microbiome can assist in breaking down certain foods, potentially making it easier for your body to absorb essential vitamins and minerals.

A thriving microbiome can assist in breaking down certain foods, potentially making it easier for your body to absorb essential vitamins and minerals. Support for the immune system: Much of your immune activity starts in the gut. By nurturing a diverse community of beneficial microbes, prebiotics and probiotics may help reinforce the gut barrier and strengthen immune responses.

Much of your immune activity starts in the gut. By nurturing a diverse community of beneficial microbes, prebiotics and probiotics may help reinforce the gut barrier and strengthen immune responses. Potential mood and brain health support: Early research suggests that a balanced microbiome may influence mood-regulating neurotransmitters, though this connection is still being explored.

Early research suggests that a balanced microbiome may influence mood-regulating neurotransmitters, though this connection is still being explored. Reduced bloating or constipation: Feeding beneficial bacteria with prebiotics — and adding more through probiotic-rich foods — may help curb excess gas production, encouraging more predictable (and comfortable) bathroom visits. It's important to remember that everyone's gut microbiome is unique, which means results can vary. In general, a healthy gut works best alongside a balanced lifestyle that includes a varied diet, regular movement, adequate sleep, and stress management.

Tips for getting more prebiotics and probiotics in your diet Photo by Markus Winkler on Unsplash As digestive wellness becomes increasingly popular, more people are exploring the benefits of prebiotics and probiotics. Some scientists are even going as far as collecting stool samples from elite athletes in hopes of turning their microbiomes into the next big probiotic pill.

Fortunately, there are much simpler (and more appetizing) ways to potentially support your gut health at home. Here are a few practical tips to get you started:

Eat fermented foods: Add fermented foods packed with probiotics (like sauerkraut, kimchi, and miso) to your dinner plate.

Add fermented foods packed with probiotics (like sauerkraut, kimchi, and miso) to your dinner plate. Choose yogurts with live and active cultures: Not all yogurts contain probiotics, so check the label for phrases like “live and active cultures.”

Not all yogurts contain probiotics, so check the label for phrases like “live and active cultures.” Consume high-fiber fruits and vegetables: High-fiber foods like apples, bananas, onions, garlic, oats, and asparagus are rich in prebiotics.

High-fiber foods like apples, bananas, onions, garlic, oats, and asparagus are rich in prebiotics. Increase fiber gradually: Like many substances, fiber is better in moderation. Consume too much, and you may wind up with bloating and discomfort. Increasing your fiber intake slowly can give your digestive system time to adjust.

Like many substances, fiber is better in moderation. Consume too much, and you may wind up with bloating and discomfort. Increasing your fiber intake slowly can give your digestive system time to adjust. Stay hydrated: Fiber needs water to move smoothly through your system, so be sure to stay hydrated.

Fiber needs water to move smoothly through your system, so be sure to stay hydrated. Focus on food first, supplements second: While probiotic and prebiotic supplements may offer benefits, most experts recommend getting these nutrients from food when possible. You should always consult your healthcare provider before trying supplements. Again, everyone is different, and there's no way to guarantee benefits. However, if you're looking for simple ways to potentially improve digestion, these dietary changes are definitely worth a shot!