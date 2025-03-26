Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) reports earnings

In This Story DTIL

Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) has submitted its 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The filing details Precision's focus on developing gene editing therapies using its proprietary ARCUS platform. The company is advancing programs targeting hepatitis B, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and certain hemoglobinopathies.

Precision's lead program, PBGENE-HBV, is designed to eliminate cccDNA in hepatitis B patients. The ELIMINATE-B trial is ongoing, with initial safety evaluations showing the treatment was well tolerated.

The company also highlighted its PBGENE-3243 program for mitochondrial disease, which aims to eliminate mutant mitochondrial DNA. An IND application is anticipated in 2025.

Precision has partnerships with Novartis and iECURE for in vivo gene editing programs targeting hemoglobinopathies and ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency, respectively.

The company reported a net income of $7.2 million for 2024, with an accumulated deficit of $482.5 million. Precision anticipates its cash resources will fund operations into the second half of 2026.

Precision's intellectual property portfolio consists of issued patents and pending applications related to its ARCUS platform and in vivo gene editing technologies.

The company faces risks including competition in the gene editing field, potential delays in clinical trials, and the need for substantial additional funding.

Precision is also subject to various regulatory requirements and potential changes in healthcare laws that could impact its operations and financial condition.

The company does not currently intend to pay dividends, focusing instead on reinvesting in research and development activities.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Precision BioSciences Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 26, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.