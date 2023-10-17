Make business better.™️
Send us a tip!
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Make business better.™️
Money & Markets

Preferred Bank: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

By
AP News
We may earn a commission from links on this page.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Preferred Bank (PFBC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $38.2 million.

The Los Angeles-based bank said it had earnings of $2.71 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.55 per share.

Watch
How to prepare for the coming recession | Smart Investing
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Is a hot economy bad for investors? | Smart Investing
2 hours ago
How to maximize your winter travel budget | Your Wallet
October 11, 2023

The independent commercial bank posted revenue of $128.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $75.9 million, which also beat Street forecasts.

Advertisement

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PFBC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PFBC

Advertisement