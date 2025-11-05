10 everyday products that are getting smaller — but not cheaper

10 everyday products that are getting smaller — but not cheaper Shrinkflation is quietly reshaping grocery aisles across the U.S. From cereal boxes to cleaning supplies, brands are selling less for the same price

If you feel like your grocery bill is still high even as your shopping cart gets lighter, you’re not imagining things.

A growing number of everyday household items are undergoing what analysts call “shrinkflation," where brands reduce package size or quantity while maintaining (or even raising) the price. According to Investopedia and The Guardian, this trend continues even as overall inflation cools.

The change is supposed to be subtle: You pay the same amount, but you receive less product, and often the unit-price jump is hidden in plain sight.

A recent Consumer Protection Journal analysis shows multiple examples of jars, tubs, and cases where ounce counts quietly dropped. For consumers looking to budget, these shifts matter. They also undermine unit-cost transparency and erode purchasing power.

Here are 10 everyday items where shrinkflation is already in action.