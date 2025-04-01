Earnings Snapshots

ProPhase Labs Inc. (PRPH) reports earnings

The report was filed on April 1, 2025

By
Quartz Intelligence Newsroom
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
In This Story
PRPH-6.84%

ProPhase Labs Inc. (PRPH-6.84%) has submitted its 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Suggested Reading

The 10 most dishonest states in America — according to Las Vegas defense lawyers
The 10 most prominent cities in the world
The 15 March Madness stars making the most money
Costco's Kirkland brand became a massive financial success. Here's how
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The filing details a significant decrease in net revenue to $6.8 million from $35.0 million in the previous year, primarily due to a reduction in demand for COVID-19 diagnostic testing services.

Suggested Reading

The 10 most dishonest states in America — according to Las Vegas defense lawyers
The 10 most prominent cities in the world
The 15 March Madness stars making the most money
Costco's Kirkland brand became a massive financial success. Here's how
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Cost of revenues for the year was $6.9 million, leading to a gross loss of $0.2 million, compared to a gross profit of $15.6 million in the previous year.

Advertisement

Related Content

Trump's new tariffs may hike car prices. Here are some of the most affordable autos
A Chinese brain chip company could soon surpass Elon Musk's Neuralink

Related Content

Trump's new tariffs may hike car prices. Here are some of the most affordable autos
A Chinese brain chip company could soon surpass Elon Musk's Neuralink

General and administrative expenses increased to $37.9 million from $33.4 million, attributed to costs associated with genomics operations and strategic initiatives.

Advertisement

The company reported a net loss of $53.4 million, or $(2.61) per share, compared to a net loss of $16.8 million, or $(0.98) per share, in the previous year.

Advertisement

ProPhase Labs Inc. did not perform any diagnostic testing services in 2024 due to a decrease in demand and reimbursement rates.

The company continues to focus on its genomics and consumer products segments, with revenue from genomic products and services reported at $5.3 million.

Advertisement

ProPhase Labs Inc. has also been involved in licensing agreements for novel drugs and diagnostics, including the BE-Smart Esophageal Pre-Cancer Diagnostic Screening Test.

The company has identified a need for additional funding and may seek to raise capital through equity or debt offerings to support its operations and strategic initiatives.

Advertisement

ProPhase Labs Inc. has classified its contract manufacturing operations as discontinued following the sale of its subsidiary, Pharmaloz Manufacturing Inc., in January 2025.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the ProPhase Labs Inc. annual 10-K report dated April 1, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.