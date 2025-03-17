Emerging Technologies

Quantum computing stocks climb before Nvidia's first 'Quantum Day'

Quantum executives will join Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang at the AI chipmaker's annual GPT conference

Britney Nguyen
Jensen Huang speaking, looking upward, with his hands up, in front of a purple backdrop
QUBT+16.07%QBTS+7.78%NVDA-1.94%IONQ-1.44%RGTI-1.92%

Quantum Computing (QUBT+16.07%) and D-Wave Quantum (QBTS+7.78%) saw shares surge on Monday ahead of Nvidia’s (NVDA-1.94%) GPU Technology Conference.

Suggested Reading

Intel stock rockets 8% on talk of new chief's AI chip strategy
The cost of GLP-1s needs to come way down for benefits to be worth it, study says
Temu and Shein aim for U.S. market supremacy — challenging Amazon's hold
DraftKings CEO says he's not making decisions based on their stock price, but looks at it every day
Quantum Computing stock was up by around 15% during afternoon trading on Monday, while D-Wave shares were up by almost 8%.

Related Content

Nvidia's CEO says 'useful' quantum computers are decades away — and the stocks tank
After Nvidia CEO's quantum computing forecast, strategist says 'good luck' to investors

Executives from quantum companies, including D-Wave, are expected to join Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang at the chipmaker’s first “Quantum Day” on Thursday during its annual developers conference known as the GTC.

Meanwhile, shares of IonQ (IONQ-1.44%) and Rigetti Computing (RGTI-1.92%), both of which are also expected to join Huang at the GTC, were down by more than 2% during afternoon trading.

The quantum event will bring together experts and leaders in the field to discuss “what businesses should expect from quantum computing in the coming decades — mapping the path toward useful quantum applications,” Nvidia said.

Huang will also make announcements about the chipmaker’s quantum computing advances that are “shortening the timeline to useful applications,” according to the company.

Earlier this year, Huang said that useful quantum computers are still decades away during Nvidia’s financial analyst day at the Consumer Electronics Show — tanking quantum computing stocks.

“If you said 15 years for very useful quantum computers, that would probably be on the early side,” Huang said at CES. “If you said 30, it’s probably on the late side. But if you picked 20, I think a whole bunch of us would believe it.”

Huang added that he expects Nvidia to play “a significant part” in the development of quantum computers, and push it toward getting “there as fast as possible.”

Google, Microsoft, and Amazon have all recently unveiled quantum computing chips that they say show promise for the advent of large-scale quantum computing.