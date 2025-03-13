Rallybio Corporation (RLYB) reports earnings

In This Story RLYB 0.00%

Rallybio Corporation (RLYB0.00% ) has submitted its 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The filing details the company's focus on developing therapies for rare diseases, with two main product candidates in clinical development: RLYB212 for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT), and RLYB116, an inhibitor of complement component C5.

RLYB212 is currently in a Phase 2 clinical trial in pregnant women, while RLYB116 has completed a Phase 1 trial, with plans to initiate a confirmatory clinical PK/PD trial in the second quarter of 2025.

Rallybio's financial results show a net loss of $57.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to a net loss of $74.6 million for the previous year. The company had an accumulated deficit of $293.0 million as of the end of 2024.

Revenue for the year was generated through collaboration agreements, including a partnership with Johnson & Johnson to advance therapeutic solutions for FNAIT.

The company reported cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $65.5 million as of December 31, 2024, which is expected to fund operations into the second half of 2026.

Rallybio continues to rely on third-party manufacturers for the production of its product candidates and is focused on expanding its pipeline through strategic collaborations and acquisitions.

The company acknowledges the risks associated with the development of its product candidates, including regulatory challenges, competition, and the need for additional capital to fund operations.

Rallybio is committed to advancing its mission to develop life-transforming therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases, leveraging its team's expertise and strategic partnerships to achieve its goals.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Rallybio Corporation annual 10-K report dated March 13, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.