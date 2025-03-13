Earnings Snapshots

Rallybio Corporation (RLYB) reports earnings

The report was filed on March 13, 2025

By
Quartz Intelligence Newsroom
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
In This Story
RLYB0.00%

Rallybio Corporation (RLYB0.00%) has submitted its 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Suggested Reading

The 7 most imported U.S. wines that could get pricer
Comcast is shelling out $3 billion to keep the Olympics on NBC
Girl Scout Cookies are heading to court
Bitcoin will be $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The filing details the company's focus on developing therapies for rare diseases, with two main product candidates in clinical development: RLYB212 for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT), and RLYB116, an inhibitor of complement component C5.

Suggested Reading

The 7 most imported U.S. wines that could get pricer
Comcast is shelling out $3 billion to keep the Olympics on NBC
Girl Scout Cookies are heading to court
Bitcoin will be $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

RLYB212 is currently in a Phase 2 clinical trial in pregnant women, while RLYB116 has completed a Phase 1 trial, with plans to initiate a confirmatory clinical PK/PD trial in the second quarter of 2025.

Advertisement

Related Content

Johnson & Johnson just bought a second big heart device company
Johnson & Johnson is selling off its stake in the maker of Tylenol and Band-Aids

Related Content

Johnson & Johnson just bought a second big heart device company
Johnson & Johnson is selling off its stake in the maker of Tylenol and Band-Aids

Rallybio's financial results show a net loss of $57.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to a net loss of $74.6 million for the previous year. The company had an accumulated deficit of $293.0 million as of the end of 2024.

Advertisement

Revenue for the year was generated through collaboration agreements, including a partnership with Johnson & Johnson to advance therapeutic solutions for FNAIT.

Advertisement

The company reported cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $65.5 million as of December 31, 2024, which is expected to fund operations into the second half of 2026.

Rallybio continues to rely on third-party manufacturers for the production of its product candidates and is focused on expanding its pipeline through strategic collaborations and acquisitions.

Advertisement

The company acknowledges the risks associated with the development of its product candidates, including regulatory challenges, competition, and the need for additional capital to fund operations.

Rallybio is committed to advancing its mission to develop life-transforming therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases, leveraging its team's expertise and strategic partnerships to achieve its goals.

Advertisement

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Rallybio Corporation annual 10-K report dated March 13, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.