Earnings Snapshots

Ranpak Holdings Corp Class A (PACK) reports earnings

The report was filed on March 17, 2025

By
Quartz Intelligence Newsroom
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
In This Story
PACK-0.17%

Ranpak Holdings Corp Class A (PACK-0.17%) has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Suggested Reading

Forever 21, Hooters, and 7 other restaurant and retail chains going bankrupt right now
Nvidia's next big moment is coming. Here's what analysts are saying
From Hooters to Waffle House, the 10 restaurant chains seeing the biggest price increases
DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The filing reports net revenue of $368.9 million for 2024, an increase from $336.3 million in 2023. The increase was driven by higher sales in void-fill and wrapping products, offset by a decline in cushioning products.

Suggested Reading

Forever 21, Hooters, and 7 other restaurant and retail chains going bankrupt right now
Nvidia's next big moment is coming. Here's what analysts are saying
From Hooters to Waffle House, the 10 restaurant chains seeing the biggest price increases
DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Cost of sales increased to $229.1 million from $213.0 million in 2023, primarily due to increased sales volume and higher production costs.

Advertisement

Related Content

Procter & Gamble recalled 8.2 million defective bags of Tide, Gain, and other laundry packets
Trader Joe's is recalling over 60,000 bottles of sparkling water

Related Content

Procter & Gamble recalled 8.2 million defective bags of Tide, Gain, and other laundry packets
Trader Joe's is recalling over 60,000 bottles of sparkling water

Selling, general, and administrative expenses rose to $111.9 million from $91.8 million, largely due to increased stock-based compensation and employee compensation.

Advertisement

The company reported a net loss of $21.5 million for 2024, compared to a net loss of $27.1 million in 2023.

Advertisement

Interest expense increased to $28.6 million from $24.3 million in 2023, attributed to higher interest rates and additional expenses from deferred financing costs.

Ranpak recorded a loss on extinguishment of debt of $4.8 million due to refinancing activities.

Advertisement

The company identified material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting related to automation and machine lease revenue processes, accounting for converting machines, income taxes, and manual journal entry processes.

Ranpak's liquidity position includes cash and cash equivalents of $76.1 million as of December 31, 2024, with no amounts outstanding under its $50.0 million revolving credit facility.

Advertisement

The company continues to focus on expanding its environmentally sustainable product portfolio and increasing its market presence in North America and Europe/Asia.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Ranpak Holdings Corp Class A annual 10-K report dated March 17, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.