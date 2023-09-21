Make business better.™️
Send us a tip!
Business News

Rave Restaurant Group: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

THE COLONY, Texas (AP) — THE COLONY, Texas (AP) — Rave Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE) on Thursday reported net income of $635,000 in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The The Colony, Texas-based company said it had net income of 4 cents per share.

The pizza chain operator posted revenue of $3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.6 million, or 10 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $11.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RAVE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RAVE

