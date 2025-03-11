Is a recession coming? Here's what JPMorgan and other banks, analysts, and economists say

Economists are sounding the alarm over the threat of a recession in the U.S. as uncertainty reigns over tariffs and the job market begins to feel pressure from layoffs.

Laura Jackson Young, an economics professor at Bentley University, said uncertainty is underlying the risks.

“There is a material threat of recession that has risen in recent weeks and is something we can’t ignore,” Young said, adding that when businesses and households lack clarity about the future course of the economy, they become more restrained in spending plans. “Much of what is driving the chaotic swings in financial markets right now is driven by uncertainty.”

“This is especially pronounced for businesses considering if now is a good time to invest or expand their workforce,” Young added. “We also may see effects on consumer spending as people start boosting their savings with unclear prospects for their job security.”

