Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail
Reddit pops, Bitcoin drops, and millionaires want out: Money and markets news roundup

Money & Markets

Reddit pops, Bitcoin drops, and millionaires want out: Money and markets news roundup

Plus, the best stocks and the top spot Bitcoin ETFs

Image for article titled Reddit pops, Bitcoin drops, and millionaires want out: Money and markets news roundup
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images), Spencer Platt (Getty Images), Brendan McDermid (Reuters), Illustration: Toya Sarno Jordan (Reuters), Dado Ruvic (Reuters), Dado Ruvic (Reuters), Image: Franco Ercolino (Getty Images), Stanley Chen Xi (Getty Images), Screenshot: NYSE (Other)
Bitcoin has dropped all the way to $63,000. Is it just a setback before a big jump?

Bitcoin has dropped all the way to $63,000. Is it just a setback before a big jump?

Image for article titled Reddit pops, Bitcoin drops, and millionaires want out: Money and markets news roundup
Illustration: Toya Sarno Jordan (Reuters)

Bitcoin dropped over 7% on Tuesday, which may be its biggest single-day decline in two weeks.The top cryptocurrency was trading at $63,000, down from a high of $73,000 earlier this month.

The top 5 spot Bitcoin ETFs

The top 5 spot Bitcoin ETFs

Image for article titled Reddit pops, Bitcoin drops, and millionaires want out: Money and markets news roundup
Illustration: Dado Ruvic (Reuters)

Bitcoin recently reached its all-time high, and spot Bitcoin ETFs hit a new record by attracting more than $1 billion in net inflows.

Spot Bitcoin ETFs are investment vehicles that invest in Bitcoin, offering investors a more secure and accessible way to gain exposure to its price movements. Their approval by U.S. regulators in January 2024 is seen as a merger of traditional financial institutions with digital assets. Check out these slides of the available spot Bitcoin ETFs.

More American millionaires are considering leaving the U.S. Here’s why

More American millionaires are considering leaving the U.S. Here's why

Private jet flying over clouds
An estimated 120,000 millionaires around the world relocated countries in 2023.
Image: Franco Ercolino (Getty Images)

Wealthy Americans are increasingly showing interest in migrating from the U.S., according to a new report by Henley & Partners, a firm that specializes in helping uber-rich clients invest their way into gaining residence and citizenship elsewhere.

Reddit’s stock price popped almost 50% after its IPO

Reddit's stock price popped almost 50% after its IPO

Image for article titled Reddit pops, Bitcoin drops, and millionaires want out: Money and markets news roundup
Screenshot: NYSE (Other)

Reddit stock soared by as much as 70% as the company kicked off its highly anticipated initial public offering, before closing up about 48% on its first day of trading. The shares at one point rose to a high of $57.80, well above the company’s IPO price of $34 set the day before. They closed at $50.44, still up 48.3% on the day.

The 7 best stocks right now

The 7 best stocks right now

A tour bus passes the Wall Street bull
The Wall Street bull
Photo: Spencer Platt (Getty Images)

As spring blossoms, a crop of companies are already displaying beautiful blooms of returns for their shareholders. Among them are some familiar names. There are also a few surprises.

The American cities with the most millionaires

The American cities with the most millionaires

New York City skyline
The number of millionaires living in the United States grew 62% in the past decade.
Image: Stanley Chen Xi (Getty Images)

The United States remains the top country for private wealth creation and accumulation, according to a new report by Henley & Partners, a firm that specializes in helping uber-rich clients invest their way into gaining residence and citizenship elsewhere. The country accounts for about 32% of global liquid investable wealth, about $67 trillion.

The Dow is on the verge of hitting 40,000

The Dow is on the verge of hitting 40,000

Image for article titled Reddit pops, Bitcoin drops, and millionaires want out: Money and markets news roundup
Photo: Brendan McDermid (Reuters)

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was on the verge Thursday of reaching 40,000 points for the first time in its 128-year history. The index was up 332 points, or 0.8%, around midday, to 39,844.

Reddit and other IPOs could be great news for investors

Reddit and other IPOs could be great news for investors

Why Reddit and other IPOs could be great news for investors
Kate Moore of BlackRock tells Quartz how the frozen IPO market of 2023 and recent market stability has led to many upcoming IPOs

The crypto market lost $400 million as Bitcoin had its worst day since the FTX collapse

The crypto market lost $400 million as Bitcoin had its worst day since the FTX collapse

Image for article titled Reddit pops, Bitcoin drops, and millionaires want out: Money and markets news roundup
Illustration: Dado Ruvic (Reuters)

Bitcoin’s value fell below $61,000 on Wednesday, dropping 8% in the past 24 hours after reaching its weekly peak. The decline is the biggest slide in a day since FTX’s collapse in November 2022. Other cryptocurrencies also suffered a sharp drop, wiping out $400 billion from the crypto market since Bitcoin’s peak, according to crypto tracking website CoinMarketCap.  

