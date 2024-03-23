Reddit pops, Bitcoin drops, and millionaires want out: Money and markets news roundup

Bitcoin recently reached its all-time high, and spot Bitcoin ETFs hit a new record by attracting more than $1 billion in net inflows.

Spot Bitcoin ETFs are investment vehicles that invest in Bitcoin, offering investors a more secure and accessible way to gain exposure to its price movements. Their approval by U.S. regulators in January 2024 is seen as a merger of traditional financial institutions with digital assets. Check out these slides of the available spot Bitcoin ETFs.

