Reddit went public this week in a successful IPO that could encourage other so-called “classic” tech companies to go public. The company priced its IPO at the top of its range, only to have that share price pop almost 50% during the first day of trading.

Advertisement

Reddit still isn’t profitable, and its capital goal was small relative to other social media giants, but the site is helping wake up a sluggish IPO market from its two-year lull.

Check out those and more highlights from Reddit’s big IPO week.