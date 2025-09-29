Rent vs. lease: the advantages and drawbacks of each

2 / 7

Pixabay via Pexels

Renting is typically a short-term arrangement in which you pay the property owner or manager for the right to live in a space, usually on a month-to-month basis. Either the tenant or landlord can end the agreement with proper notice (often 30 days), although the exact requirements vary by location and contract terms.

The flexibility and minimal commitment are the biggest advantages of renting — you can relocate easily, which can be helpful if you like to move around, or you’re expecting changes in your work or personal situation. For instance, someone who just moved to a new city and isn’t sure how long they’ll stay might rent an apartment month-to-month. This gives them time to explore neighborhoods and settle in without locking them into a year-long contract.

That flexibility, however, comes with potential drawbacks. Rent amounts can increase unexpectedly, and you have less long-term security if the property owner decides not to renew your monthly rental agreement. This makes it important to weigh the benefits of renting against the possibility of higher costs or a shorter notice period.