DeepSeek is a wakeup call for AI companies like Nvidia, strategist says
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The 5 best states in America for retirees — and the 5 worst

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Personal Finance

The 5 best states in America for retirees — and the 5 worst

If you're looking to move for your retirement, check out this list

By
Ben Kesslen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled The 5 best states in America for retirees — and the 5 worst
Photo: Halfpoint Images (Getty Images)

2025 will see the greatest surge of Americans turning 65, with an average of more than 11,000 people reaching the milestone every day.

Advertisement

For a large share of those Americans, retirement is on the mind. And where they choose to retire could have a big impact on their future happiness and peace of mind.

Enter WalletHub, which made a list of the best and worst states to retire to in 2025.

WalletHub looked at 46 key indicators of retirement-friendliness, analyzing all 50 states by three dimensions: affordability, quality of life, and health care.

It looked at everything from retired taxpayer friendliness, the annual cost of in-home services, the risk of social isolation, crime rates, and the amount of home health aides. It even looked at bingo halls per capita.

“Retirement is supposed to be relaxing, but it can also be incredibly stressful given that it typically puts people on a fixed income, which may not be enough for them to live comfortably,” said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo. “As a result, the best states for retirees are those that have low taxes and a low cost of living to help retirees’ budgets stretch as far as possible.”

“Having access to excellent medical care and homemaking services is also crucial, especially for people who don’t plan to retire in close proximity to their families,” Lupo added.

Continue reading to see which 5 states were ranked the best — and which were ranked the worst.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

5th Worst: New Mexico

5th Worst: New Mexico

Image for article titled The 5 best states in America for retirees — and the 5 worst
Photo: Teresa Kopec (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

4th Worst: Washington

4th Worst: Washington

Image for article titled The 5 best states in America for retirees — and the 5 worst
Photo: Layland Masuda (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

3rd Worst: Mississippi

3rd Worst: Mississippi

Image for article titled The 5 best states in America for retirees — and the 5 worst
Photo: John Coletti (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

2nd Worst: Louisiana

2nd Worst: Louisiana

Image for article titled The 5 best states in America for retirees — and the 5 worst
Photo: Atlantide Phototravel (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

Worst: Kentucky

Worst: Kentucky

Image for article titled The 5 best states in America for retirees — and the 5 worst
Photo: littleny (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

5th Best: South Dakota

5th Best: South Dakota

Image for article titled The 5 best states in America for retirees — and the 5 worst
Photo: Sanghwan Kim (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

4th Best: Wyoming

4th Best: Wyoming

Image for article titled The 5 best states in America for retirees — and the 5 worst
Photo: jared lloyd (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12

3rd Best: Colorado

3rd Best: Colorado

Image for article titled The 5 best states in America for retirees — and the 5 worst
Photo: Photography by Deb Snelson (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

2nd Best: Minnesota

2nd Best: Minnesota

Image for article titled The 5 best states in America for retirees — and the 5 worst
Photo: Cyndi Monaghan (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12

Best: Florida

Best: Florida

Image for article titled The 5 best states in America for retirees — and the 5 worst
Photo: P.J. Ziegler / 500px (Getty Images)
Advertisement

12 / 12