REX: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — REX American Resources Corp. (REX) on Wednesday reported net income of $9.1 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dayton, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 52 cents.

The ethanol producer posted revenue of $212 million in the period.

