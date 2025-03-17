Earnings Snapshots

RF Industries Ltd. (RFIL) reports earnings

The report was filed on March 17, 2025

By
Quartz Intelligence Newsroom
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
In This Story
RFIL+5.40%

RF Industries Ltd. (RFIL+5.40%) has submitted its 10-Q filing for the quarterly period ended January 31, 2025.

Suggested Reading

Starbucks has to pay California driver $50 million over hot tea spill
Elon Musk on why Tesla's Optimus robots look like the 'creepy robots' from a Will Smith movie
Tesla beware: Rival BYD unveils ultra-fast chargers, giving its stock a jolt
DraftKings CEO says he's not making decisions based on their stock price, but looks at it every day
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The filing includes financial statements for the quarter, showing an increase in net sales to $19.2 million from $13.5 million in the same quarter the previous year. The increase is primarily due to higher sales in the Custom Cabling segment.

Suggested Reading

Starbucks has to pay California driver $50 million over hot tea spill
Elon Musk on why Tesla's Optimus robots look like the 'creepy robots' from a Will Smith movie
Tesla beware: Rival BYD unveils ultra-fast chargers, giving its stock a jolt
DraftKings CEO says he's not making decisions based on their stock price, but looks at it every day
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Cost of sales for the quarter was $13.5 million, leading to a gross profit of $5.7 million. Gross margins increased to 29.8% from 24.5% in the previous year, attributed to product mix changes.

Advertisement

Related Content

Nvidia's stock slips ahead of Jensen Huang's GTC keynote
Turns out people are using AI like a personal shopper

Related Content

Nvidia's stock slips ahead of Jensen Huang's GTC keynote
Turns out people are using AI like a personal shopper

Operating expenses were $5.7 million, slightly up from $5.4 million the previous year, with selling and general expenses accounting for the majority of the increase.

Advertisement

The company reported a net loss of $245,000 for the quarter, compared to a net loss of $1.4 million in the previous year. The improvement is due to increased sales and better cost management.

Advertisement

Cash provided by operating activities was $601,000, while cash used in investing and financing activities was $27,000 and $140,000, respectively.

RF Industries had a working capital of $11.7 million as of January 31, 2025. The company continues to focus on cost-cutting measures to improve liquidity.

Advertisement

The filing also details the company's credit facilities, including a revolving loan facility with Eclipse Business Capital.

RF Industries does not anticipate cash dividend payments to common stockholders in the near future.

Advertisement

The company continues to focus on expanding its business both organically and through potential acquisitions.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the RF Industries Ltd. quarterly 10-Q report dated March 17, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.