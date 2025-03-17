RF Industries Ltd. (RFIL) reports earnings

In This Story RFIL +5.40%

RF Industries Ltd. (RFIL+5.40% ) has submitted its 10-Q filing for the quarterly period ended January 31, 2025.

The filing includes financial statements for the quarter, showing an increase in net sales to $19.2 million from $13.5 million in the same quarter the previous year. The increase is primarily due to higher sales in the Custom Cabling segment.

Cost of sales for the quarter was $13.5 million, leading to a gross profit of $5.7 million. Gross margins increased to 29.8% from 24.5% in the previous year, attributed to product mix changes.

Operating expenses were $5.7 million, slightly up from $5.4 million the previous year, with selling and general expenses accounting for the majority of the increase.

The company reported a net loss of $245,000 for the quarter, compared to a net loss of $1.4 million in the previous year. The improvement is due to increased sales and better cost management.

Cash provided by operating activities was $601,000, while cash used in investing and financing activities was $27,000 and $140,000, respectively.

RF Industries had a working capital of $11.7 million as of January 31, 2025. The company continues to focus on cost-cutting measures to improve liquidity.

The filing also details the company's credit facilities, including a revolving loan facility with Eclipse Business Capital.

RF Industries does not anticipate cash dividend payments to common stockholders in the near future.

The company continues to focus on expanding its business both organically and through potential acquisitions.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the RF Industries Ltd. quarterly 10-Q report dated March 17, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.