RFK Jr. says he stores 'most' of his millions in Bitcoin

The independent presidential candidate doubled down on his support for Bitcoin during the Bitcoin 2024 conference

By
Vinamrata Chaturvedi
Photo: Kevin Dietsch (Getty Images)

The Bitcoin 2024 conference has become a political arena, and on its second day, independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said that he holds most of his wealth in Bitcoin.

The crypto-friendly leader stated, “I am a huge supporter of Bitcoin. I have most of my wealth in Bitcoin.” He added, “I am fully committed.”

According to a report from Forbes, RFK Jr.’s net worth was $15 million last year. The same report said the candidate held as much as $250,000 in Bitcoin as of August 2023. The price of Bitcoin has more than doubled since last year.

RFK Jr. reaffirmed his support for Bitcoin during the conference in Nashville, Tennessee — a reflection of Bitcoin’s prominence as a political topic this election year. Kennedy once said he would like to put the entire U.S. budget on the blockchain so that any American can access it any time. 

The crypto community is eager to hear Trump

Meanwhile, all eyes are on former President and Republican nominee Donald Trump, who declared himself a crypto candidate this election year. He will speak on July 27 at 2 p.m. CT at the event for 30 minutes. But if you want to go to a roundtable fundraising event for Trump’s campaign that same day, it will cost you $844,600, plus $60,000 for a photo opportunity. (The Bitcoin conference is generally expensive, with tickets ranging from $699 to $21,000).