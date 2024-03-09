EV startup Rivian faces a 'mountain-like climb' to success. Here's how it got a foothold

Despite its relatively short lifespan, much has happened to electric vehicle startup Rivian over the past decade and a half. In that time, the company has gone from developing hybrid sports cars to focusing entirely on electric pickup trucks and SUVs. When Rivian finally went public in 2021, it did so with one of the largest IPO values in U.S. history — even though it had only delivered cars for a mere two months.

But the startup has fallen in troubled times, and its once high-flying value has dropped 90% since it went public. The Irvine, Calif.-based company has yet to turn a profit, and the EV industry is suffering from slowed demand after a record-breaking sales year. Plus, in an EV market now flooded with options, Rivian’s pricey trucks and SUVs are a significant obstacle keeping consumers away. It has plans to change that, though, with a fleet of new affordable models introduced on Thursday.

As Rivian approaches what analysts are calling a “mountain-like climb ahead,” here’s how the company first got its foothold.