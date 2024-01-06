Rivian vs Tesla, Starbucks' reusable cup policy: The week in business news

How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500 CC Share Subtitles Off

Electric truck maker Rivian's shares fell as much as 11% on Tuesday (Jan. 2), after the company reported fewer-than-anticipated deliveries in the fourth quarter. - Laura Bratton

Starbucks announced an update to its reusable cup policy on Wednesday (Jan. 3), allowing customers to use their own mugs, thermoses, and tumblers for mobile and drive-thru orders in addition to walk-ins. Customers who use their own cups will get a 10-cent discount on their drinks. - Laura Bratton

When a Japan Airlines (JAL) plane collided with a coast guard aircraft and caught fire at Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Jan. 2, five out of six people on the smaller plane died but but everyone on JAL flight 516—367 passengers and 12 crew members—made it out safely. - Ananya Bhattacharya

Stanley’s limited edition Valentines Day-themed insulated cups have more than doubled their value on the resale market.

When the limited-edition cups were stocked at Targets on Dec. 31, customers sprinted and shoved their way to grab one. They flew off the shelves within minutes in some places. A TikTok video even showed an attempted robbery of the new stock of cups. Within days, they were not available for purchase from Target in-store or online. But there is one place they're still available: the online resale market. - Ananya Bhattacharya

The very first version of Mickey Mouse, featured in Walt Disney Co.'s 1928 short film "Steamboat Willie," entered the public domain for the first time yesterday (Jan. 1). - Ananya Bhattacharya

Greta Gerwig delivered Hollywood's biggest movie of 2023 with Barbie, which amassed almost $1.5 billion at the worldwide box office. The Mattel toy–inspired Warner Bros. feature made history, becoming the highest-grossing film ever directed by a woman. - Ananya Bhattacharya

In France, like most places, if you want to drink a Pepsi you just go into the store and buy one. Unless the store is Carrefour. Then, tant pis pour toi! The French supermarket chain has pulled not just sodas, but all PepsiCo products from its shelves in a bid to rein in the company's price hikes. The news was first published by French journalist Olivier Dauvers and confirmed by the broadcaster BFM Business. - Melvin Backman

Popular athleisure apparel brand Beyond Yoga agreed to pay $1.1 million in back wages and damages to 165 California garment workers who were not paid overtime by its contractors, the US Department of Labor (DOL) reported this week (Jan. 3). It's the largest settlement in history for California workers employed in the industry, who are paid some of the lowest wages in the US. - Laura Bratton