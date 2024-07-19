A new weight loss pill, Ozempic boosts protein sales, J&J's cancer drug: Pharma news roundup

Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly stock slipped Thursday after Swiss pharma giant Roche posted positive results for its experimental weight loss pill CT-996. Sales of Johnson and Johnson’s blockbuster cancer drug Darzalex soared 18% year over year to $2.87 billion in the second quarter, helping the pharma giant outperform Wall Street expectations. And according to a new industry report by the investment bank William Blair, millennials and GLP-1 drug user are boosting sales of high-protein food and beverage products.

Check out those stories and more pharmaceutical news highlights from this week.

