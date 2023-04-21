Rocket evolution from the Saturn V to Starship

The Space Shuttle was designed to be the first reusable spacecraft and to serve the needs of everyone from NASA astronauts and private companies to the US military. The vehicle flew 135 times and played a major role in launching the Hubble Space Telescope and the International Space Station. Two tragic accidents—the loss of Space Shuttle Columbia in 1986 and Columbia in 2003—convinced NASA that the vehicle could not be operated safely, and it flew for the last time in 2011.