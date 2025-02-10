Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) reports earnings

In This Story ROIV -0.92%

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV-0.92% ) has submitted its Form 10-Q filing for the quarterly period ended December 31, 2024.

The filing includes financial statements for the quarter, showing a net income of $118.1 million, compared to $5.1 billion in the same quarter the previous year. The decrease is primarily due to the absence of a gain on the sale of Telavant net assets, which contributed significantly to the previous year's income.

Revenue for the quarter was $9.0 million, down from $15.6 million in the previous year. Operating expenses increased to $283.4 million from $236.5 million, driven by higher research and development costs and general and administrative expenses.

The company reported a net loss from continuing operations of $208.9 million, compared to a net income of $5.1 billion in the previous year. This shift is attributed to the absence of the Telavant sale gain and increased operating expenses.

Roivant's cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaled approximately $5.1 billion as of December 31, 2024. The company expects these resources to be sufficient to fund its operations for at least the next 12 months.

The filing outlines several risks related to the company's business, including uncertainties in biopharmaceutical product development, regulatory approvals, and market acceptance of its product candidates.

Roivant continues to focus on developing its pipeline, which includes several product candidates in various stages of clinical trials, targeting autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

The company completed the sale of its subsidiary, Dermavant, to Organon in October 2024, receiving $183.6 million in cash and a $75 million milestone payment in January 2025.

Roivant's board of directors authorized a share repurchase program of up to $1.5 billion. During the quarter, the company repurchased approximately $997.8 million of its common shares.

The filing also discusses the company's strategic transactions, including acquisitions and licensing agreements, aimed at expanding its pipeline and enhancing its long-term growth prospects.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Roivant Sciences Ltd. quarterly 10-Q report dated February 10, 2025.