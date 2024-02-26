Ryanair may raise summer ticket prices as Boeing's troubles raise costs

Boeing’s troubles are seeping into airlines preparing for summer travel — the busiest time of the year. Budget-airline Ryanair has warned that a delay in deliveries of Boeing planes could lead to rising fares and cuts to its summer schedule.

Nvidia, Dell, and Super Micro stock tumble as new China probe sparks fears of tighter scrutiny CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Nvidia, Dell, and Super Micro stock tumble as new China probe sparks fears of tighter scrutiny

Nvidia, Dell, and Super Micro stock tumble as new China probe sparks fears of tighter scrutiny CC Share Subtitles Off

English Nvidia, Dell, and Super Micro stock tumble as new China probe sparks fears of tighter scrutiny

Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary said Friday that the airline was due to receive 57 Boeing MAX 8200 planes by the end of April, but was recently told by Boeing it would instead deliver about 50 aircraft by the end of June.

Advertisement

“We don’t really know how many aircraft we’re going to get from Boeing,” O’Leary said in a press briefing reported by BBC and Reuters. “We’re pretty sure we’re going to get 30 to 40. We’re reasonably confident we’re between 40 and 45. And now we are far less confident we’re going to get between 45 and 50.”

Advertisement

Due to the delay, O’Leary said some of the cost would be passed to customers, leading to price increases about 5% to 10% this summer. Meanwhile, average fares could rise by 10 to 15 euros over the next five years, he said.

Advertisement

O’Leary said Ryanair might have to make some minor cuts to its summer schedule if it only receives 40 planes by the end of March. As a result, Ryanair would likely carry around 200 million travelers for the fiscal year starting in April — short of the projected 205 million, according to Reuters.

Boeing said in a statement that it has told its airline customers deliveries could be delayed as it overcomes issues with its planes and takes time to make sure its aircraft “meets all customer and regulatory requirements” — namely after an incident in January in which the panel of a Boeing 737 Max 9 plane ripped off during an Alaska Airlines flight.

Advertisement

“We deeply regret the impact this is having on our valued customer Ryanair,” Boeing said. “We’re working to address their concerns and taking action on a comprehensive plan to strengthen 737 quality and delivery performance.”

O’Leary added that if other carriers, including United Airlines, decide to cancel orders of Boeing’s MAX 737 10, Ryanair would buy them.



Advertisement

“I’d be delighted to take them as long as they get the right price,” he said. “It would give us some growth in 2027 or 2028.”