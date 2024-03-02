Hyundai, BMW, and more of the safest cars of 2024

Not all cars are made equally. Some are designed to go faster, while others are specialized for rough terrain, and even more are optimized for distance.



There’s one factor that almost every carmaker puts above the rest, though: safety. But when everyone is lauding their own vehicle’s suite of options, how are people supposed to know what is actually the safest option?

That’s where the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) comes in. The auto safety nonprofit releases its Top Safety Pick awards each year, recognizing automakers for helping keep consumers safe.

The institute handed out its highest award — Top Safety Pick+ — to just 22 vehicles this year, after revising its criteria to require better protection for rear-seat passengers and pedestrian safety features.

“This year’s winners are true standouts, offering the highest level of protection for both vehicle occupants and other vulnerable road users,” David Harkey, the president of the IIHS, said in a statement.

Here are some of the safest vehicles of 2024, as determined by the group.