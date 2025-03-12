Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (SGMT) reports earnings

In This Story SGMT -3.70%

Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (SGMT-3.70% ) has filed its annual report on Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The filing details Sagimet's focus on developing novel therapeutics targeting fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors, with denifanstat as its lead drug candidate for treating metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH).

Denifanstat has shown positive results in Phase 2b clinical trials, achieving significant endpoints in MASH patients. The FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy designation for denifanstat in October 2024.

Sagimet plans to advance denifanstat into Phase 3 clinical trials, with a program designed to include 1,800 patients. The trials will evaluate efficacy and safety in non-cirrhotic MASH patients and those with suspected or confirmed MASLD/MASH.

The company is also exploring FASN inhibition in other areas, including acne and certain cancers, with ongoing trials in China by its license partner, Ascletis BioScience Co. Ltd.

Sagimet's pipeline includes a second FASN inhibitor, TVB-3567, with plans to initiate a Phase 1 clinical trial in 2025.

The report highlights the competitive landscape, noting that Sagimet's drug candidates face competition from other companies developing treatments for MASH and related conditions.

Sagimet acknowledges several risks, including the need for substantial additional capital, potential delays in clinical trials, and challenges in regulatory approval processes.

The company emphasizes its strategy to develop and commercialize FASN inhibitors in therapeutic areas where FASN plays a central role, leveraging its precision medicine approach.

Sagimet's management team brings extensive experience in research, clinical development, and commercialization, with a focus on advancing denifanstat and expanding its pipeline.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Sagimet Biosciences Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 12, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.