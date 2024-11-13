After nearly two decades of enchanting holiday shoppers with its elaborate light displays, Saks Fifth Avenue suddenly canceled this year’s installation, an about-face from statements made less than a month ago.



Rumors of the department store canceling its show circulated online before Saks confirmed the news to the New York Post on Monday.



“For many years, the holidays at Saks Fifth Avenue included a light show at our flagship store, and for some time, we have contemplated changing our approach,” a spokesperson told the outlet.



“In our hundredth year, which also marks the anniversary of the flagship, we are celebrating the season by honoring the architectural significance of this iconic building, elegantly illuminating the façade and framing the holiday windows, as well as highlighting the fashion for which Saks Fifth Avenue is known.”



The spokesperson added that “it has been a challenging year for luxury, and, like others, we are carefully managing our business to ensure the company is best-positioned for the future.”



The final decision to switch from the light display to smaller-scale holiday window scenes is seemingly a recent one. On Oct. 15, the department store announced that “a light display will illuminate the facade and magical jingles will play throughout the holiday season.” The installation was supposed to be sponsored by Mastercard (MA+0.27% ) for the “15th consecutive year.”



Saks representatives said the decision to cancel the show is not connected to the brand’s relationship with Mastercard, according to The New York Times.



The department store began the annual tradition in 2004 with snowflakes projected onto the side of its flagship Manhattan building. The light show grew increasingly elaborate in the ensuing years, culminating in last year’s Dior (LVMUY+0.51% ) Carousel of Dreams — wherein a massive clock, with Zodiac symbols in place of numbers, was attached to the store’s façade.



The holiday display typically runs from November through January, with holiday shoppers and tourists often viewing the light display in conjunction with the nearby Rockefeller Center Christmas tree.

