Salesforce is buying Informatica for $8 billion

Salesforce says the acquisition will allow its AI agents "to operate safely, responsibly, and at scale"

Ben Kesslen
Salesforce said Tuesday it will acquire the cloud data management company Informatica for $8 billion in equity value as it seeks to further compete in the global artificial intelligence race.

The San Francisco-based company said in a press release thatthe acquisition will strengthen its “trusted data foundation critical for deploying powerful and responsible agentic AI” and enable its AI agents “to operate safely, responsibly, and at scale across the modern enterprise.”

“Together, Salesforce and Informatica will create the most complete, agent-ready data platform in the industry,” Marc Benioff, Chair and CEO of Salesforce, said. “We will enable autonomous agents to deliver smarter, safer, and more scalable outcomes for every company, and significantly strengthen our position in the $150 billion-plus enterprise data market.”

Amit Walia, CEO of Informatica, said his company and Salesforce “have a shared vision for how we can help organizations harness the full value of their data in the AI era.”

The companies had been in talks for an acquisition last year, but the negotiations fell through.

Informatica, which boats clients like Dolby, Citizens, and Subaru, uses AI to help users automate tasks.

The acquisition comes as Salesforce tries to expand Agentforce technology, its autonomous AI agents that support enterprise functions. Recent feature updates have included integration into its messaging network Slack, enhanced Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software, and more accuracy.