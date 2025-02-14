Altman vs. Musk, DeepMind on DeepSeek, and the robotaxi push: AI news roundup

OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman responded to Elon Musk’s offer to buy the AI startup this week by saying it’s not for sale.
Read about this and more in this week’s AI news roundup.
Apptronik said Thursday that it had closed its Series A fundraise at roughly $350 million, with plans to use the funding to scale production of its artificial intelligence-powered humanoid robots.
Sam Altman and Elon Musk are trading barbs about OpenAI again — this time after Musk’s reported offer to buy the artificial intelligence startup’s assets for $97.4 billion.
Despite rattling global tech stocks with competitive artificial intelligence models, Chinese AI startup DeepSeek didn’t introduce anything new, a Google (GOOGL) executive said.