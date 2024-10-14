5 crypto criminals serving the longest prison sentences

The Social Capital Markets, a global initiative focused on fostering a just and sustainable economy, has recently published a revealing report on crypto crimes. The findings indicate a staggering 267% increase in global crypto-related convictions over the past five years. In the U.S., over 10% of those convicted received sentences exceeding 20 years, with top cases averaging over 20 years and an overall average sentence of 8 years. The data indicates that the most common crimes in the crypto space are money laundering, fraud, and narcotics trafficking.



The report also lists several prominent crypto figures who have been imprisoned for the longest periods of time in the past decade. Here are their names: