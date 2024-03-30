SBF's rise and fall, Larry Fink's retirement age, and Trump's money man: Leadership news roundup

Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced cryptocurrency executive who was convicted of fraud in the spectacular collapse of the crypto exchange FTX, was sentenced to 25 years in prison.
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink wants to rethink retirement. After all, the U.S. is not the Ottoman Empire. In his highly anticipated annual letter to investors, the 71-year-old billionaire said that “it’s a bit crazy that our anchor idea for the right retirement age — 65 years old — originates from the time of the Ottoman Empire.”
A data broker compiled a report on the geographical movements of visitors to Jeffrey Epstein’s “pedophile island,” culling it from mobile data that it acquired via unknown means, a new investigation reveals.
It’s springtime in the United States, and the country’s social media landscape is budding with change. Lawmakers in the Senate are considering a bill that could ban TikTok, or force a divestment from its Chinese parent company ByteDance. Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s Truth Social is becoming a public company this week. But there’s one man who’s wrapped up in all of it: Jeff Yass, the richest man in Pennsylvania.
Ryanair’s CEO isn’t too concerned about who leads Boeing — as long as the beleaguered airplane maker’s problems get resolved. And fast.
Michael O’Leary, who has helmed the European low-cost airline for three decades, said in Poland that Boeing, first and foremost, needs to resolve the issues that have bottlenecked the expansion of Ryanair’s services, Reuters reports. That is, deliveries.
Disney CEO Bob Iger and Nelson Peltz, founder of the investment firm Trian Partners, have been embroiled in a heated proxy battle over the last three months for control of two seats on the media giant’s corporate board.
When former Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer unveiled the promotional images for her new photo-sharing app, Shine, on Tuesday, I thought I was looking at one of the Facebook posts my elderly aunt has a habit of creating. But alas, the person posting was not my aunt, it was Mayer.