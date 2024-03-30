How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
SBF's rise and fall, Larry Fink's retirement age, and Trump's money man: Leadership news roundup

Leadership

SBF's rise and fall, Larry Fink's retirement age, and Trump's money man: Leadership news roundup

Plus, everything to know about the big Disney board fight

Image for article titled SBF's rise and fall, Larry Fink's retirement age, and Trump's money man: Leadership news roundup
Photo: ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images)
The rise and fall of Sam Bankman-Fried, from cryptocurrency fame to prison sentence

Image for article titled SBF's rise and fall, Larry Fink's retirement age, and Trump's money man: Leadership news roundup
Photo: ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images)

Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced cryptocurrency executive who was convicted of fraud in the spectacular collapse of the crypto exchange FTX, was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

BlackRock’s Larry Fink thinks America’s retirement age is ‘a bit crazy’

Larry Fink
Photo: Shannon Stapleton (Reuters)

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink wants to rethink retirement. After all, the U.S. is not the Ottoman Empire. In his highly anticipated annual letter to investors, the 71-year-old billionaire said that “it’s a bit crazy that our anchor idea for the right retirement age — 65 years old — originates from the time of the Ottoman Empire.”

Jeffrey Epstein’s secret island visitors were tracked by a data broker, report says

Image for article titled SBF's rise and fall, Larry Fink's retirement age, and Trump's money man: Leadership news roundup
Photo: Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan (Getty Images)

A data broker compiled a report on the geographical movements of visitors to Jeffrey Epstein’s “pedophile island,” culling it from mobile data that it acquired via unknown means, a new investigation reveals.

What to know about Jeff Yass, the Trump money man and big TikTok investor

Image for article titled SBF's rise and fall, Larry Fink's retirement age, and Trump's money man: Leadership news roundup
Photo: Brendan McDermid-Pool (Getty Images)

It’s springtime in the United States, and the country’s social media landscape is budding with change. Lawmakers in the Senate are considering a bill that could ban TikTok, or force a divestment from its Chinese parent company ByteDance. Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s Truth Social is becoming a public company this week. But there’s one man who’s wrapped up in all of it: Jeff Yass, the richest man in Pennsylvania.

Nelson Peltz says the Disney board fight isn’t about Bob Iger at all

Nelson Peltz
Image: Mike Blake (Reuters)

Nelson Peltz’s asset management fund Trian Partners said Monday that its months-long proxy battle with Disney has nothing to do with the media conglomerate’s CEO, Bob Iger. Instead, the firms says, its problem is with the company’s board of directors.

Ryanair’s CEO has some free advice for Boeing’s new leadership team

Michael O'Leary
Photo: Evelyn Hockstein (Reuters)

Ryanair’s CEO isn’t too concerned about who leads Boeing — as long as the beleaguered airplane maker’s problems get resolved. And fast.

Michael O’Leary, who has helmed the European low-cost airline for three decades, said in Poland that Boeing, first and foremost, needs to resolve the issues that have bottlenecked the expansion of Ryanair’s services, Reuters reports. That is, deliveries.

What to know about Disney CEO Bob Iger, Nelson Peltz, and their billion-dollar board fight

Photo: Handout (Getty Images)

Disney CEO Bob Iger and Nelson Peltz, founder of the investment firm Trian Partners, have been embroiled in a heated proxy battle over the last three months for control of two seats on the media giant’s corporate board.

Former Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer has a new photo-sharing app

Screenshot: Shine / App Store

When former Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer unveiled the promotional images for her new photo-sharing app, Shine, on Tuesday, I thought I was looking at one of the Facebook posts my elderly aunt has a habit of creating. But alas, the person posting was not my aunt, it was Mayer.

