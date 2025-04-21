Sam's Club ditches traditional check-out. Here's how you'll shop instead

In This Story WMT VTEX

If you are tired of having your receipt scrutinized on the way out of Sam’s Club like you are going through customs at a tightly controlled border, you might like the changes coming to the chain’s check-out process.

Sam’s Club announced that they will be removing all self-checkout kiosks and traditional checkout lanes from its 600-plus stores. Customers will now be required to use the Scan & Go app to scan and pay for their items.

The retail warehouse company said the decision is part of its plan to “redefine the club model and set a new standard in retail.”

The check-out system, known as “Scan & Go,” initially launched in April 2024 and tasks members with using the Sam’s Club mobile app to scan their products. However, the latest update adds AI to the process, which will apparently replace traditional checkouts, including the receipt checking at the exit.

This is just one of many AI changes Sam’s is embracing, including an AI-powered “pizza robot” in its cafes.

Bob Ma, a venture capitalist with WIND Ventures who focuses on the retail market, says this is just the beginning of retail’s transformation.

The new tech will “make the checkout process faster by eliminating checkout lines, but this is just one step in developing a fully autonomous checkout experience,” Ma says, adding that it will eventually eliminate the need for customers to perform any checkout tasks, and rely solely on AI and computer vision for checkout.

Still, Ma says the retailer will have to watch for glitches in AI image recognition accuracy, shoplifting, and the time required to generate a receipt.

Commerce platform VTEX’s (VTEX) grocery survey shows that phasing out traditional checkouts aligns with rising consumer demand for seamless, tech-driven experiences, according to Dani Jurado, a sales and marketing executive at the company. She says that the survey shows 69% of U.S. consumers now shop for groceries online, with nearly half ordering 26-50% of their groceries digitally. Shoppers prioritize convenience, transparency, and speed, with 45% valuing real-time tracking and 60% preferring home delivery.

“These are expectations that AI-powered, app-based checkout models can help fulfill in-store,” Jurado says, adding that for this approach to gain traction across more retailers, Sam’s Club must address key pitfalls like pricing accuracy, theft prevention, and clear customer guidance to ensure trust and adoption.