Samsara Inc. Class A (IOT) reports earnings

In This Story IOT +1.40%

Samsara Inc. Class A (IOT+1.40% ) has submitted its 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended February 1, 2025.

Waymo is sending its robotaxis to Washington, D.C. Here's what to know CC Share Subtitles Off

English Waymo is sending its robotaxis to Washington, D.C. Here's what to know

The filing reports total revenue of $1,249.2 million, marking a 33% increase from $937.4 million in the previous fiscal year. This growth was driven by an increase in customer count and expanded sales to existing customers.

Cost of revenue increased by 21% to $298.3 million, attributed to higher amortization of IoT device costs and increased infrastructure costs. Gross profit for the year was $950.9 million, with a gross margin of 76%, up from 74% in the prior year.

Advertisement

Operating expenses totaled $1,140.9 million, a 13% increase from the previous year. This includes research and development expenses of $299.7 million, sales and marketing expenses of $601.6 million, and general and administrative expenses of $234.6 million.

Advertisement

The company reported a net loss of $154.9 million, an improvement from the net loss of $286.7 million in the previous fiscal year. The loss was primarily driven by increased operating expenses.

Advertisement

Samsara's ARR reached $1,457.9 million, reflecting growth in new customers and expanded sales to existing customers. The company reported having more than 20,000 Core Customers, with 2,506 customers contributing over $100,000 in ARR.

The filing notes the company's focus on expanding its customer base, increasing sales within existing accounts, and investing in innovation and growth. Samsara continues to focus on larger customers, which represent a significant portion of its ARR.

Advertisement

The company ended the fiscal year with $977.5 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investments, and believes these resources are sufficient to support its operations for at least the next 12 months.

Samsara's strategic initiatives include expanding its sales and marketing efforts, developing new products, and exploring international growth opportunities. The company also continues to focus on enhancing its Connected Operations Platform to drive customer adoption and retention.

Advertisement

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Samsara Inc. Class A annual 10-K report dated March 25, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.