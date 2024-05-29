Samsung may beat Google to the AI wearable punch

In This Story GOOGL +2.56% FIT

Samsung may beat Google to the punch in integrating AI into its wearables. The company has announced upcoming Galaxy AI features for the Galaxy Watch. The update won’t be available until later this year, but we have a preview of what’s to come. If you like what you see and have a compatible Galaxy Watch, you can sign up for the beta beginning in June.

According to the press release, the AI-infused features range from “comprehensive health insights” to “motivational encouragement,” hopefully better than the push notifications I get now from Samsung Health reminding me to move on the week my body is feeling least likely. Hopefully, the Galaxy Watch 6 will be able to tell those times I’m too tired with the Galaxy AI-infused Energy Score. Like Fitbit’s Daily Readiness score, Samsung’s Energy Score will factor in your abilities based on how well you slept, how much you’ve been sleeping, and whether you’ve been active.

Samsung said its sleep algorithms will also improve through this AI edification. The Galaxy Watch promises to offer better Sleep Insights, including metrics on how often you move during your rest and the sustained heart rate overnight.

For the fitness-minded with a Galaxy smartwatch, stats will be offered for “more tailored training.” This includes details on your Aerobic Threshold (AT) / Anaerobic Threshold (AnT) heart rate and a Functional Threshold Power (FTP) metric for bikers. For other workouts, Samsung will compile a Workout Routine using AI as your workout coach, while the Race option helps you train for more endurance on the next scheduled marathon.

Samsung notes this is “just the beginning” of AI features coming to the Galaxy portfolio. Unfortunately, there is nothing to paw at, but the beta will arrive next month for compatible Galaxy Watches. It’ll be available for the Galaxy Watch 4 and above releases.

It’s safe to assume that, like Fitbit Premium, which is required to unlock the Daily Readiness Score on the Google Pixel Watch, the Galaxy AI features will need a subscription down the line. In the fine print, Samsung states that the Galaxy AI features are free until 2025.

