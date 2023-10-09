Make business better.™️
Send us a tip!
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Make business better.™️
Business News

Saratoga Investment: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By
AP News
We may earn a commission from links on this page.

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Saratoga Investment Corp. (SAR) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $7.9 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 65 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were $1.08 per share.

Watch
Should you buy McDonald's and Caterpillar stock right now?
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Why investors should consider staying in cash this October
October 3, 2023
Why a tightening of credit conditions could lead to a weak economy
September 26, 2023

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.02 per share.

Advertisement

The business development company posted revenue of $35.5 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $35.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SAR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SAR