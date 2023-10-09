Saratoga Investment: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Saratoga Investment Corp. (SAR) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $7.9 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 65 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were $1.08 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.02 per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $35.5 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $35.4 million.

