Satya Nadella says this AI tool is his 'daily habit.' And of course it's from Microsoft

Satya Nadella leads one of the most important companies in the artificial intelligence race, so it’s no surprise that one its newest tools has already become part of his “daily habit.”

Elon Musk urges Tesla staffers to 'hang onto your stock' even though it has fallen 50% CC Share Subtitles Off

English Elon Musk urges Tesla staffers to 'hang onto your stock' even though it has fallen 50%

Speaking at the Fast Company Innovation Festival on Wednesday, the chief executive said Microsoft (MSFT-0.33% ) Copilot’s new feature, Copilot Pages, is “unbelievable.” Nadella added, instead of having to separate his web chats and work chats, for example, “what if we build work, web, plus pages as one system?” With that system, he can “think with AI” while collaborating with his human colleagues, he said, adding that it’s “now my daily habit of how I think about AI.”

Advertisement

On Monday, Microsoft released what it called the “next wave” of its Copilot AI tools in its suite of work apps. The new AI-powered features include Business Chat, which databases web data, work data, and business data into Copilot Pages, where human and AI-generated data can be edited, added to, and shared between work teams.



Advertisement

Copilot is now powered with OpenAI’s GPT-4o, according to Microsoft, which has “dramatically improved performance.” In March, it was reported that some Microsoft customers were complaining that Copilot was falling short of OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Advertisement

“Every time a customer starts using it, they start comparing it to ChatGPT and saying, ‘Aren’t you guys using the same technology?’” an unnamed Microsoft employee with knowledge of customer feedback told Business Insider.

However, employees said Microsoft 365 Copilot had mostly positive feedback, but some customers using older versions of Microsoft’s suite of business tools were expecting the more advanced Copilot to work with it, leading to the unfavorable comparisons with ChatGPT.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Microsoft announced it is partnering with investment firm BlackRock (BLK-1.00% ) on an over $30 billion fund to invest in AI infrastructure such as data centers and energy.