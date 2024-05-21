Read Scarlett Johansson's statement on ChatGPT's 'eerily similar' voice

After OpenAI said it was pausing ChatGPT-4o’s Scarlett Johansson-like voice, the actress responded saying she had declined an offer to work with the company, and was “shocked, angered and in disbelief,” the company went ahead with using a voice “so eerily similar” to hers.

OpenAI said the ‘Sky’ voice in its latest version of ChatGPT belongs to a different actress and was not meant to be an imitation of the actress who voiced an AI companion in the film Her — which OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman referenced on X after announcing the new model.

After Johansson released her statement, Altman responded saying: “The voice of Sky is not Scarlett Johansson’s, and it was never intended to resemble hers. We cast the voice actor behind Sky’s voice before any outreach to Ms. Johansson. Out of respect for Ms. Johansson, we have paused using Sky’s voice in our products. We are sorry to Ms. Johansson that we didn’t communicate better.”

Read Johansson’s full statement provided exclusively to NPR below: